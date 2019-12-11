Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:02 December 11, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/07 Rain 10

Incheon 08/08 Cloudy 20

Suwon 09/06 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 10/06 Rain 20

Daejeon 11/06 Rain 20

Chuncheon 07/04 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 13/08 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 12/08 Rain 20

Gwangju 13/07 Sunny 20

Jeju 17/11 Sunny 20

Daegu 14/03 Sunny 20

Busan 17/10 Cloudy 0

(END)

