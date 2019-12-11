(LEAD) Korea's exports up 7.7 pct in first 10 days of December
(ATTN: ADDS details in last 8 paras, photo)
By Kim Deok-hyun
SEJONG, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 7.7 percent in the first 10 days of December, thanks to rising demand for wireless equipment and passenger cars, customs data showed Wednesday.
The country's exports stood at US$12.9 billion in the Dec. 1-10 period, up $920 million from the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.
By product, exports of wireless equipment and passenger cars gained 18 percent and 10.9 percent, respectively.
However, outbound shipments of semiconductors, a key export item for South Korea, declined 23.4 percent, according to the data.
The average daily exports -- which reflect working days -- also edged up 0.5 percent on-year for the first 10 days of December, the data showed.
By destination, South Korea's exports to China and the United States rose 6.1 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.
Meanwhile, South Korea's shipments to Japan fell 7.2 percent amid a spat over Tokyo's export restrictions.
Seoul views the export curbs as Tokyo's political retaliation for last year's Korean Supreme Court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of forced labor.
South Korea imported goods worth $14.3 billion in the 10-day period, up 8 percent from a year earlier.
In November, South Korea's exports slipped 14.3 percent from a year earlier to extend their slump to a 12th consecutive month, amid the protracted trade row between the United States and China, and an extended slump in chip prices.
Outbound shipments reached $44.1 billion last month, compared with $51.4 billion a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Imports fell 13 percent on-year last month to $40.7 billion, the ministry added, decreasing for the seventh consecutive month.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
