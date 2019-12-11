Biegun to travel to New York for U.N. session on N. Korea
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will travel to New York this week to meet with U.N. ambassadors ahead of a Security Council session on North Korea, the State Department said Tuesday.
Biegun and his deputy, Alex Wong, will make the trip on Wednesday for the Security Council session convened by the United States to discuss North Korea's recent missile launches and possible provocation.
"To inform the Council's discussion, Special Representative Biegun will meet with U.N. Permanent Representatives prior to the Council session during a lunch" hosted by U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Kelly Craft, the department said in a statement.
Wong will join Craft as she presides as council president over the meeting on North Korea, it added.
That the U.S. convened the session demonstrates the seriousness with which Washington views Pyongyang's threats after its announcement of a "very important test" at its Dongchang-ri satellite launch site on Saturday.
North Korea has ramped up pressure on the U.S. to offer concessions in their negotiations on dismantling the regime's nuclear weapons program before the end of the year.
