Number of C-suite employees at top 30 groups falls 0.5 pct over 4 yrs
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- The number of executives at South Korea's top 30 conglomerates fell 0.5 percent compared to 2015, amid a slowing economy, data showed Wednesday.
The data compiled by CEOScore, a research firm that tracks conglomerates, showed that the number of executives at 262 companies affiliated with the conglomerates came to 9,742 as of the end of September, down 53 from 9,795 during the same period of 2015.
Samsung Group, South Korea's largest family-run conglomerate, whose flagship units include Samsung Electronics, saw the number of its executives fall 15.6 percent to 1,920 from 2,276 during the cited period.
The number of executives at Samsung Group fell the most among the 30 conglomerates, followed by Doosan Group with a 39 percent decline and a 38.5 percent fall at Hyundai Heavy Industries Group.
Meanwhile, the number of executive positions at Hyundai Motor Group rose 16.9 percent, or by 202, followed by Lotte Group with a 15.6 percent hike, or by 82, and SK Group with a 9.3 percent increase, or by 79.
Hyundai Motor Group has Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's largest carmaker, and its smaller sister company, Kia Motors Corp., under its wing.
