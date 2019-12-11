U.S. flies another reconnaissance plane amid tensions with N. Korea: aviation tracker
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- The United States again flew a surveillance aircraft over the Korean Peninsula, an aviation tracker said Wednesday, the latest in a series of flights to monitor North Korea amid growing concern Pyongyang may be preparing for a long-range rocket launch.
The RQ-4 Global Hawk was spotted over the Korean Peninsula at 52,000 feet, Aircraft Spots said on its Twitter account without specifying the exact time of the operation.
Global Hawk is a high-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle capable of performing reconnaissance missions in the air for more than 30 hours at a time. It is considered one of the most advanced intelligence-gathering platforms in the world.
The latest U.S. Air Force operation came amid heightened tensions on the peninsula after North Korea conducted a rocket engine test at its satellite launch site over the weekend, deepening concerns it could resume testing intercontinental ballistic missiles.
North Korea has been ramping up pressure on the United States, stressing that the year-end deadline Pyongyang has set for Washington to come up with a new proposal in their nuclear negotiations is drawing near.
In recent weeks, the U.S. has deployed several types of surveillance planes over the peninsula, including its Navy's P-3C maritime surveillance plane, the RC-135U Combat Sent, the RC-135W Rivet Joint, the RC-135S Cobra Ball aircraft and the E-8C aircraft.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
S. Korea, U.S. seek Biegun's visit to Seoul ahead of N.K.'s year-end deadline
-
3
(3rd LD) Chinese FM Wang Yi calls for joint efforts for regional peace, stability
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Saudi minister expresses expectations for S. Korea's role in protecting Persian Gulf
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea decides to push in earnest for development for indigenous long-range surface-to-air missile
-
1
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
2
(LEAD) Watchdog recommends highest level of compensation over derivative misselling fiasco
-
3
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
4
(2nd LD) Prosecution raids Cheong Wa Dae office over probe into ex-vice mayor
-
5
Kang Daniel temporarily halts K-pop career over anxiety disorder
-
1
Ultrafine dust rising to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
2
N. Korea most likely to test Hwasong-15 ICBM: U.S. expert
-
3
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
4
N.K.'s official paper highlights Kim's self-reliance efforts amid escalating tensions with U.S.
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea could propose reviving six-party talks next year: think tank