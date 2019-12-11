S. Koreans to face fewer inconveniences for U.S. entry
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States have agreed to reduce inconveniences South Korean travelers experience when entering the U.S. mainland, the transport ministry said Wednesday.
In its annual aviation security meeting held in Washington last week, the Ministry of Land Infrastructure and Transport said it signed a "joint statement" with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to work on removing an interview for Koreans entering the U.S. mainland, additional security checks and other inconveniences, the ministry said in a statement.
"The TSA has regarded South Korean airports and airlines as top-tier ones in terms of aviation security control and management. Such an analysis allowed the U.S. to sign the agreement," a ministry official said.
South Korea is the first Asian country that has signed such an agreement with the TSA, the statement said.
The ministry plans to have working-level talks with TSA officials with an aim to reduce those inconveniences beginning in late 2020, he said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
S. Korea, U.S. seek Biegun's visit to Seoul ahead of N.K.'s year-end deadline
-
3
(3rd LD) Chinese FM Wang Yi calls for joint efforts for regional peace, stability
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Saudi minister expresses expectations for S. Korea's role in protecting Persian Gulf
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea decides to push in earnest for development for indigenous long-range surface-to-air missile
-
1
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
2
(LEAD) Watchdog recommends highest level of compensation over derivative misselling fiasco
-
3
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
4
(2nd LD) Prosecution raids Cheong Wa Dae office over probe into ex-vice mayor
-
5
Kang Daniel temporarily halts K-pop career over anxiety disorder
-
1
Ultrafine dust rising to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
2
N. Korea most likely to test Hwasong-15 ICBM: U.S. expert
-
3
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
4
N.K.'s official paper highlights Kim's self-reliance efforts amid escalating tensions with U.S.
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea could propose reviving six-party talks next year: think tank