Banks' bad loans edge down in Q3
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- Nonperforming loans at South Korean banks decreased in the third quarter from three months earlier due to a slight decline in overdue corporate loans, data showed Wednesday.
The ratio of bad loans to total lending came to 0.86 percent in the July-September period, down 0.05 percentage point from a quarter earlier, according to the data by the Financial Supervisory Service.
Overdue corporate loans reached 14.7 trillion won (US$12.3 billion) at the end of September, down 800 billion won from a quarter earlier, the data showed.
Nonperforming loans extended to households increased to 2 trillion won from 1.8 trillion won during the cited period, it showed.
The regulator said it will keep monitoring bad loans and encourage banks to set aside enough loan-loss provisions.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
S. Korea, U.S. seek Biegun's visit to Seoul ahead of N.K.'s year-end deadline
-
3
(3rd LD) Chinese FM Wang Yi calls for joint efforts for regional peace, stability
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Saudi minister expresses expectations for S. Korea's role in protecting Persian Gulf
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea decides to push in earnest for development for indigenous long-range surface-to-air missile
-
1
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
2
(LEAD) Watchdog recommends highest level of compensation over derivative misselling fiasco
-
3
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
4
(2nd LD) Prosecution raids Cheong Wa Dae office over probe into ex-vice mayor
-
5
Kang Daniel temporarily halts K-pop career over anxiety disorder
-
1
Ultrafine dust rising to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
2
N. Korea most likely to test Hwasong-15 ICBM: U.S. expert
-
3
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea could propose reviving six-party talks next year: think tank
-
5
(3rd LD) Ultrafine dust soars to 'very bad' levels in Seoul