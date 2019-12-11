Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Banks' bad loans edge down in Q3

All Headlines 12:00 December 11, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- Nonperforming loans at South Korean banks decreased in the third quarter from three months earlier due to a slight decline in overdue corporate loans, data showed Wednesday.

The ratio of bad loans to total lending came to 0.86 percent in the July-September period, down 0.05 percentage point from a quarter earlier, according to the data by the Financial Supervisory Service.

Overdue corporate loans reached 14.7 trillion won (US$12.3 billion) at the end of September, down 800 billion won from a quarter earlier, the data showed.

Nonperforming loans extended to households increased to 2 trillion won from 1.8 trillion won during the cited period, it showed.

The regulator said it will keep monitoring bad loans and encourage banks to set aside enough loan-loss provisions.

The corporate logos of major banks (Yonhap)

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#bad loans
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!