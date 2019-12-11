Capital area choked by thick fine dust for second straight day

According to the air forecasting center, PM 2.5, or fine dust particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, jumped to 118 micrograms per cubic meter in Seoul, 106 micrograms in Gyeonggi Province surrounding the capital and 90 micrograms in Incheon as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. The PM 2.5 reading also rose to 85 micrograms in the southeastern city of Daegu.