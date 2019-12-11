2 Vietnamese sailors found dead after fishing ship accident near Jeju
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- Police on Jeju Island on Wednesday confirmed the deaths of two Vietnamese sailors in the sinking of a South Korean fishing ship, which occurred in the sea near the southern resort island three weeks ago.
The Daeseong, a 29-ton vessel with six South Koreans and six Vietnamese sailors aboard, sank about 76 kilometers west of Jeju's Chagwi Islet in the early morning of Nov. 19 after being engulfed in a fire, leaving one Korean dead and 11 others missing.
On Sunday, two bodies were found about 44 meters and 50 meters under the sea, respectively, in an object presumed to be the sunken Daeseong and sent to the National Forensic Service for identification.
According to the Jeju Regional Headquarters of the Korea Coast Guard, the two bodies were identified as Vietnamese sailors both aged 32.
The Coast Guard said it plans to transfer the bodies to their families through the Vietnamese Embassy.
Citing an autopsy report, the Coast Guard said the sailors apparently died of carbon monoxide poisoning and fire-caused injuries, as soot was detected in their bronchi and traces of high temperatures were found in their internal organs.
The Coast Guard said it will continue to search for the nine other missing sailors.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
(3rd LD) Chinese FM Wang Yi calls for joint efforts for regional peace, stability
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) Saudi minister expresses expectations for S. Korea's role in protecting Persian Gulf
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea decides to push in earnest for development for indigenous long-range surface-to-air missile
-
5
(2nd LD) Hyundai to invest 61 tln won in core, mobility biz by 2025
-
1
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
2
N.K. official newspaper urges 'self reliance' after Kim's visit to Mount Paekdu
-
3
(LEAD) Watchdog recommends highest level of compensation over derivative misselling fiasco
-
4
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) Prosecution raids Cheong Wa Dae office over probe into ex-vice mayor
-
1
Ultrafine dust rising to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
2
N. Korea most likely to test Hwasong-15 ICBM: U.S. expert
-
3
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea could propose reviving six-party talks next year: think tank
-
5
(3rd LD) Ultrafine dust soars to 'very bad' levels in Seoul