December 11, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

DOOSAN 69,400 UP 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,100 UP 900
ShinhanGroup 43,650 DN 400
HITEJINRO 28,450 UP 550
Yuhan 226,500 UP 2,000
SLCORP 17,650 DN 300
CJ LOGISTICS 155,000 DN 2,000
POSCO 231,000 DN 500
SPC SAMLIP 84,100 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 195,500 UP 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,700 DN 350
KUMHOTIRE 4,060 DN 45
DB INSURANCE 54,600 DN 500
SamsungElec 51,900 UP 400
NHIS 12,500 UP 150
SK Discovery 25,350 UP 100
LS 45,800 UP 650
GC Corp 124,000 UP 500
GS E&C 31,100 UP 250
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,100 UP 550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 227,500 UP 1,000
KPIC 115,500 UP 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,410 UP 20
SKC 45,700 UP 350
AK Holdings 30,000 DN 250
LOTTE 34,650 0
GS Retail 37,250 DN 150
Ottogi 535,000 UP 9,000
DongkukStlMill 5,800 0
SBC 15,450 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 27,500 DN 100
TONGYANG 1,170 DN 65
HALLA HOLDINGS 47,250 UP 1,200
Donga Socio Holdings 102,000 UP 1,000
SK hynix 80,600 DN 100
Youngpoong 638,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,250 UP 250
SamsungF&MIns 238,000 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,050 DN 350
Kogas 37,850 DN 50
(MORE)

