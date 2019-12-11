DOOSAN 69,400 UP 1,000

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,100 UP 900

ShinhanGroup 43,650 DN 400

HITEJINRO 28,450 UP 550

Yuhan 226,500 UP 2,000

SLCORP 17,650 DN 300

CJ LOGISTICS 155,000 DN 2,000

POSCO 231,000 DN 500

SPC SAMLIP 84,100 DN 100

SAMSUNG SDS 195,500 UP 3,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 34,700 DN 350

KUMHOTIRE 4,060 DN 45

DB INSURANCE 54,600 DN 500

SamsungElec 51,900 UP 400

NHIS 12,500 UP 150

SK Discovery 25,350 UP 100

LS 45,800 UP 650

GC Corp 124,000 UP 500

GS E&C 31,100 UP 250

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,100 UP 550

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 227,500 UP 1,000

KPIC 115,500 UP 1,500

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,410 UP 20

SKC 45,700 UP 350

AK Holdings 30,000 DN 250

LOTTE 34,650 0

GS Retail 37,250 DN 150

Ottogi 535,000 UP 9,000

DongkukStlMill 5,800 0

SBC 15,450 DN 50

Hyundai M&F INS 27,500 DN 100

TONGYANG 1,170 DN 65

HALLA HOLDINGS 47,250 UP 1,200

Donga Socio Holdings 102,000 UP 1,000

SK hynix 80,600 DN 100

Youngpoong 638,000 UP 6,000

HyundaiEng&Const 42,250 UP 250

SamsungF&MIns 238,000 UP 2,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,050 DN 350

Kogas 37,850 DN 50

(MORE)