KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 December 11, 2019

Hanwha 24,100 UP 200
DB HiTek 21,350 UP 450
CJ 96,000 UP 100
JWPHARMA 28,600 DN 150
LGInt 14,850 DN 100
Daesang 23,100 UP 50
SKNetworks 5,890 UP 60
ORION Holdings 16,500 DN 300
KISWire 19,450 DN 250
LotteFood 406,000 DN 5,000
NEXENTIRE 8,850 DN 70
CHONGKUNDANG 91,700 DN 800
KCC 215,500 DN 3,000
DaelimInd 89,200 UP 1,900
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14000 0
KiaMtr 44,250 UP 200
AmoreG 78,200 DN 300
HyundaiMtr 119,000 DN 1,000
HankookShellOil 329,500 DN 1,500
BukwangPharm 14,000 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 38,800 UP 800
TaekwangInd 988,000 DN 6,000
SsangyongCement 5,440 UP 60
KAL 26,650 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,370 DN 30
LG Corp. 74,800 UP 800
SsangyongMtr 1,825 UP 15
BoryungPharm 15,700 UP 50
L&L 13,950 DN 300
NamyangDairy 424,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,550 UP 550
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,900 UP 50
Shinsegae 287,000 DN 500
Nongshim 232,000 UP 2,000
SGBC 36,500 DN 200
Hyosung 81,700 UP 2,000
Binggrae 53,200 DN 300
GCH Corp 21,900 UP 350
LotteChilsung 135,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,750 UP 50
(MORE)

