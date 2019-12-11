Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 December 11, 2019

OCI 60,400 DN 300
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 53,300 UP 800
KorZinc 417,000 UP 10,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,090 UP 130
SYC 51,200 UP 400
HyundaiMipoDock 44,850 DN 150
KSOE 123,000 UP 1,000
IlyangPharm 22,100 DN 200
Hanwha Chem 17,650 UP 100
DaeduckElec 10,100 UP 50
MERITZ SECU 3,715 UP 15
HtlShilla 83,700 UP 2,300
Hanmi Science 36,450 DN 1,100
SamsungElecMech 118,500 UP 500
Hanssem 59,900 DN 100
IS DONGSEO 32,350 UP 150
S-Oil 90,000 UP 1,700
LG Innotek 133,500 UP 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 215,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAI WIA 51,000 UP 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 74,100 UP 2,800
Mobis 256,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 37,100 DN 150
HDC HOLDINGS 10,300 DN 450
S-1 97,500 UP 1,700
Hanchem 98,000 UP 2,400
DWS 28,450 UP 150
UNID 44,550 DN 150
KEPCO 28,500 UP 350
SamsungSecu 36,850 UP 350
SKTelecom 241,000 UP 1,000
S&T MOTIV 44,150 UP 100
HyundaiElev 68,400 UP 1,100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,900 DN 100
Hanon Systems 10,850 UP 50
SK 259,000 DN 2,000
DAEKYO 6,050 UP 20
GKL 19,400 UP 200
Handsome 31,850 UP 900
WJ COWAY 89,000 DN 1,900
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!