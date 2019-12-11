KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 129,500 UP 2,000
IBK 11,850 0
KorElecTerm 42,200 UP 300
NamhaeChem 7,910 UP 20
DONGSUH 17,500 DN 50
BGF 5,310 DN 30
SamsungEng 19,100 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 101,000 UP 500
PanOcean 4,370 UP 40
SAMSUNG CARD 38,450 UP 650
CheilWorldwide 25,200 UP 550
KT 26,850 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL230500 UP2500
LG Uplus 13,700 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 74,200 UP 1,400
KT&G 95,300 DN 300
DHICO 5,340 UP 30
LG Display 15,800 DN 400
Kangwonland 29,550 UP 400
NAVER 174,000 DN 500
Kakao 150,000 UP 500
NCsoft 545,000 UP 5,000
DSME 27,950 UP 900
DSINFRA 5,290 UP 60
DWEC 4,615 UP 45
Donga ST 109,000 UP 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,200 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 252,000 DN 1,500
DongwonF&B 223,500 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 38,500 DN 250
LGH&H 1,255,000 DN 10,000
LGCHEM 300,500 UP 1,500
KEPCO E&C 19,050 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,200 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,000 UP 200
LGELECTRONICS 71,200 0
Celltrion 164,500 DN 2,000
Huchems 21,650 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 131,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,600 UP 300
