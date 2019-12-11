LOTTE SHOPPING 129,500 UP 2,000

IBK 11,850 0

KorElecTerm 42,200 UP 300

NamhaeChem 7,910 UP 20

DONGSUH 17,500 DN 50

BGF 5,310 DN 30

SamsungEng 19,100 UP 150

SAMSUNG C&T 101,000 UP 500

PanOcean 4,370 UP 40

SAMSUNG CARD 38,450 UP 650

CheilWorldwide 25,200 UP 550

KT 26,850 0

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL230500 UP2500

LG Uplus 13,700 DN 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 74,200 UP 1,400

KT&G 95,300 DN 300

DHICO 5,340 UP 30

LG Display 15,800 DN 400

Kangwonland 29,550 UP 400

NAVER 174,000 DN 500

Kakao 150,000 UP 500

NCsoft 545,000 UP 5,000

DSME 27,950 UP 900

DSINFRA 5,290 UP 60

DWEC 4,615 UP 45

Donga ST 109,000 UP 1,500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,200 UP 150

CJ CheilJedang 252,000 DN 1,500

DongwonF&B 223,500 DN 500

KEPCO KPS 38,500 DN 250

LGH&H 1,255,000 DN 10,000

LGCHEM 300,500 UP 1,500

KEPCO E&C 19,050 UP 50

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,200 0

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,000 UP 200

LGELECTRONICS 71,200 0

Celltrion 164,500 DN 2,000

Huchems 21,650 DN 100

DAEWOONG PHARM 131,000 UP 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,600 UP 300

(MORE)