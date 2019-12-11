Seoul stocks up for 4th day on possible U.S. tariff delay
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares ended higher Wednesday, extending gains to a fourth straight session, on reports of a possible delay in planned U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods this weekend. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 7.62 points, or 0.36 percent, to close at 2,105.62. Trading volume was moderate at 662 million shares worth 4.75 trillion won (US$4 billion), with winners outnumbering losers 464 to 347.
Investor sentiment was buoyed by reports that U.S. President Donald Trump may postpone imposing new tariffs on $160 billion worth of Chinese products Sunday (local time), analysts said.
"The Korean stock market has suffered a bigger correction compared to the U.S. and Chinese peers since November due to uncertainties surrounding new U.S. duties on Chinese goods in mid-December. The KOSPI appears to be regaining the lost ground on hopes of a tariff delay," Park Hee-chul, an analyst at Mirae Asset Daewoo, said.
To get a cue for the market's direction, investors are also looking at the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision Wednesday (local time) and a rate decision by the European Central Bank the following day, analysts said.
The ongoing U.S.-China trade talks remain a major market-moving factor to be closely watched by investors for the rest of the year, they said.
Institutions bought a net 144 billion won worth of stocks, while foreigners and individuals sold a combined 183 billion won.
Tech, airline and refiner stocks led gains.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.78 percent to 51,900 won, Hanjin KAL, a parent company of Korean Air Lines, climbed 1.5 percent to 40,650 won, and No. 1 refiner SK Innovation gained 0.3 percent to 146,000 won.
Among decliners, leading steelmaker POSCO fell 0.2 percent to 231,000 won, No. 1 auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis declined 0.4 percent to 256,000 won, and dominant tobacco company KT&G shed 0.3 percent to 95,300 won.
The local currency closed at 1,194.70 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.4 won from the previous session's close.
