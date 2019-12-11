Uijeongbu city angry over delayed return of U.S. base sites

According to the defense ministry, the United States gave four of its military bases whose agreed return had been put off for years back to South Korea earlier in the day. The four are Camp Eagle and Camp Long in Wonju, 130 kilometers east of Seoul; parcels of Camp Market in Bupyeong, just west of the capital; and the Shea Range parcel at Camp Hovey in Dongducheon, just north of Seoul. They were closed between 2009 and 2011.