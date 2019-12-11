Uijeongbu city angry over delayed return of U.S. base sites
UIJEONGBU, South Korea, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- The city government of Uijeongbu, north of Seoul, on Wednesday expressed strong discontent over the exclusion of the city's U.S. bases from the category of "immediate return" to local governments.
According to the defense ministry, the United States gave four of its military bases whose agreed return had been put off for years back to South Korea earlier in the day. The four are Camp Eagle and Camp Long in Wonju, 130 kilometers east of Seoul; parcels of Camp Market in Bupyeong, just west of the capital; and the Shea Range parcel at Camp Hovey in Dongducheon, just north of Seoul. They were closed between 2009 and 2011.
In 2004, South Korea and the United States agreed to move the bases from northern Gyeonggi Province, near the inter-Korean border, to Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of Seoul, by 2008. The relocation has been delayed several times.
The province's Uijeongbu, which is home to Camp Red Cloud, Camp Stanley and Camp Jackson, was again not able to enjoy the long-awaited return for regional development, although four other bases, including Camp Essayons and Camp Sears, have been returned thus far.
"We can't hide our disappointment and worries over the defense ministry's announcement today," the city's Mayor Ahn Byung-yong told Yonhap News Agency over the phone.
"We've been waiting for (the camps' return) for more than 60 years, and from 10 years ago, preparing for programs to develop the sites pertinent to the base relocation plan. We cannot repress our wrath over the delay this time again."
The total area of U.S. bases in the city amounts to 4.93 million square meters, with the three unreturned bases taking over 80 percent of the total.
The city has already set up plans to develop Camp Red Cloud into a security-themed park, Camp Jackson into a culture park and Camp Stanley into a silver town.
Camp Red Cloud and Camp Jackson were closed after completing their relocation to Pyeongtaek last year, and Camp Stanley has almost completed its relocation.
(END)
