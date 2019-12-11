Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
----------------
(2nd LD) Parliament in lull before storm over electoral, prosecution reform bills
SEOUL -- Political parties here appeared to be taking a breather Wednesday following a round of arguments over the handling of next year's budget bill.
The National Assembly passed the bill, worth 512.3 trillion won (US$429.9 billion), Tuesday night, the last day of this year's regular session.
----------------
U.S. flies another reconnaissance plane amid tensions with N. Korea: aviation tracker
SEOUL -- The United States again flew a surveillance aircraft over the Korean Peninsula, an aviation tracker said Wednesday, the latest in a series of flights to monitor North Korea amid growing concern Pyongyang may be preparing for a long-range rocket launch.
The RQ-4 Global Hawk was spotted over the Korean Peninsula at 52,000 feet, Aircraft Spots said on its Twitter account without specifying the exact time of the operation.
----------------
Seoul set to start decontamination of returned U.S. military bases
SEOUL -- South Korea is expected to push ahead with the decontamination of the four United States military bases that were returned Wednesday on concerns they may pose threats to the public's health.
Following a yearslong delay caused by gaps with Seoul on decontamination procedures, the U.S. returned four bases here -- Camps Eagle and Long in Wonju, 130 kilometers east of Seoul; parts of Camp Market in Bupyeong, just west of Seoul; and the Shea Range parcel at Camp Hovey in Dongducheon, just north of Seoul. They were already closed between 2009 and 2011.
----------------
Moon cites diplomats' role in fostering int'l support for Korea peace process
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in emphasized the importance of diplomats Wednesday in promoting the Korea peace process and benchmarking successful policies abroad on various pending issues, as he granted credentials to more than a dozen newly appointed ambassadors.
Ambassador to the United States Lee Soo-hyuck and 13 other top envoys in foreign countries were given the credentials during a Cheong Wa Dae ceremony, which will be presented to the leaders of their appointed nations.
----------------
N. Korea could lift freeze on ICBM, nuke tests later this month
SEOUL -- North Korea could lift its self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests later this month as denuclearization talks with the United States remain deadlocked, a former unification minister said Wednesday.
Jeong Se-hyun, currently executive vice chairperson of the presidential National Unification Advisory Council, made the remarks amid speculation that the North might be preparing to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile after conducting what it called a "very important test" over the weekend at its satellite launching site.
----------------
2 Vietnamese sailors found dead after fishing ship accident near Jeju
SEOUL -- Police on Jeju Island on Wednesday confirmed the deaths of two Vietnamese sailors in the sinking of a South Korean fishing ship, which occurred in the sea near the southern resort island three weeks ago.
The Daeseong, a 29-ton vessel with six South Koreans and six Vietnamese sailors aboard, sank about 76 kilometers west of Jeju's Chagwi Islet in the early morning of Nov. 19 after being engulfed in a fire, leaving one Korean dead and 11 others missing.
----------------
Free agent pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin denies report on preference for West Coast teams
SEOUL -- South Korean free agent pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin said Wednesday there's no truth to a U.S. news report that claimed he would prefer to stay on the West Coast, adding that geography won't affect his decision in the market.
Ryu, the runner-up in the National League (NL) Cy Young Award voting and the reigning major league ERA champion, has been linked to multiple clubs so far this offseason, including the Minnesota Twins. He's spent the past seven years with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 4th day on possible US tariff delay
SEOUL -- South Korean shares ended higher Wednesday, extending gains to a fourth straight session, on reports of a possible delay in planned U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods this weekend. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 7.62 points, or 0.36 percent, to close at 2,105.62. Trading volume was moderate at 662 million shares worth 4.75 trillion won (US$4 billion), with winners outnumbering losers 464 to 347.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
(3rd LD) Chinese FM Wang Yi calls for joint efforts for regional peace, stability
-
3
S. Korea scraps conscription privilege for men from multicultural families
-
4
KBO slugger catches team, MLB scouts by surprise with posting request
-
5
Moon to meet China's top diplomat at Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
N. Korea says it too will use force against U.S. if necessary
-
2
N.K. official newspaper urges 'self reliance' after Kim's visit to Mount Paekdu
-
3
(LEAD) Watchdog recommends highest level of compensation over derivative misselling fiasco
-
4
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. expert calls for 'tailored sanctions relief' on path to N.K. denuclearization
-
1
Ultrafine dust rising to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
2
N. Korea most likely to test Hwasong-15 ICBM: U.S. expert
-
3
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea could propose reviving six-party talks next year: think tank
-
5
(3rd LD) Ultrafine dust soars to 'very bad' levels in Seoul