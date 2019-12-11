U.N. body adopts S. Korea-drafted resolution on Sahel region support
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) has adopted by consensus a South Korea-drafted resolution calling for increased security and humanitarian support for Africa's Sahel region, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.
The resolution, adopted in a Tuesday session, calls for accelerating efforts to find linkages between U.N.'s peace-building and security-related activities, and development programs to help the region overcome chronic problems stemming from civil unrest and climate change, the ministry said in a release.
It is the first time a South Korea-drafted resolution has been adopted by ECOSOC, it added.
The Sahel is a 5,000-kilometer belt of land south of the Sahara Desert stretching from Africa's Atlantic coast to the Red Sea. The region includes Cameroon, Chad, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Mali, Senegal and several others countries.
The impoverished region has been suffering from food shortages largely caused by extreme drought and unpredictable weather, with intensifying attacks by jihadist insurgents against government forces, along with inter-ethnic conflict, adding to the strain on peoples' livelihoods.
