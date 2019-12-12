U.S. ready to be flexible in nuclear talks with N. Korea: envoy
WASHINGTON, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- The United States is ready to be flexible in negotiations with North Korea on dismantling its nuclear weapons program, but the regime must do its part and avoid provocations, the U.S. envoy to the United Nations said Wednesday.
Ambassador Kelly Craft made the remark to reporters in New York ahead of a U.N. Security Council session on North Korea's missile launches and possible provocation.
"We are prepared to be flexible but we cannot solve this problem alone," she said in live online footage. "The DPRK must do its part, and it must avoid provocations. It must engage in this process."
DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
S. Korea scraps conscription privilege for men from multicultural families
-
3
KBO slugger catches team, MLB scouts by surprise with posting request
-
4
Moon to meet China's top diplomat at Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
Senior N.K. official says Trump's remarks, if not mistake, would be serious challenge
-
1
N.K. official newspaper urges 'self reliance' after Kim's visit to Mount Paekdu
-
2
(LEAD) Watchdog recommends highest level of compensation over derivative misselling fiasco
-
3
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. expert calls for 'tailored sanctions relief' on path to N.K. denuclearization
-
5
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
1
Ultrafine dust rising to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
2
(LEAD) U.S. sends B-52 bomber, Global Hawk amid tensions with N. Korea: aviation tracker
-
3
(2nd LD) U.S. returns 4 bases, Yongsan Garrison return process begins
-
4
N. Korea could lift freeze on ICBM, nuke tests later this month
-
5
N. Korea most likely to test Hwasong-15 ICBM: U.S. expert