Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 12.
Korean-language dailies
-- Decontamination cost settlement postponed, 4 USFK bases returned (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 4 USFK bases returned, return of Yongsan site to pick up pace (Kookmin Daily)
-- Chung Se-kyun strongly considered as prime minister, 'Kim Jin-pyo' card falls through (Donga llbo)
-- 4 USFK bases returned to the people (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 52-hour workweek policy grace period for SMEs may be patch-up for hasty policy push (Segye Times)
-- Small and midsized manufacturers going through minus growth, not applying for foreign employee quota (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Underground station seen in North's Tongchang-ri, harder to spot ICBM (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 4 USFK bases returned, S. Korea expected to shoulder decontamination expenses (Hankyoreh)
-- Nursery lunch subsidies raised amid criticism of 'trash menu' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- SMEs not to be punished for 1 year with 52-hour workweek grace period (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Large corporations to be exempt from 52-hour workweek policy when demand is high (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Sohae site is readier than ever (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- USFK completes return of 4 bases, starts work on return of Yongsan site (Korea Herald)
-- Biegun may hold 'secret talks' with NK officials (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
S. Korea scraps conscription privilege for men from multicultural families
-
3
KBO slugger catches team, MLB scouts by surprise with posting request
-
4
Moon to meet China's top diplomat at Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
Senior N.K. official says Trump's remarks, if not mistake, would be serious challenge
-
1
N.K. official newspaper urges 'self reliance' after Kim's visit to Mount Paekdu
-
2
(LEAD) Watchdog recommends highest level of compensation over derivative misselling fiasco
-
3
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. expert calls for 'tailored sanctions relief' on path to N.K. denuclearization
-
5
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. sends B-52 bomber, Global Hawk amid tensions with N. Korea: aviation tracker
-
2
Ultrafine dust rising to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
3
(2nd LD) U.S. returns 4 bases, Yongsan Garrison return process begins
-
4
N. Korea could lift freeze on ICBM, nuke tests later this month
-
5
N. Korea most likely to test Hwasong-15 ICBM: U.S. expert