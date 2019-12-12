(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 12)

It is regrettable that National Assembly speaker Moon Hee-sang is accused of violating his duty to neutrality. After brushing off a request from the LKP's new floor leader Shim Jae-chul to "wait for just an hour," Moon allowed his allies in the DP and other four opposition parties to put the budget bill to a vote and pass it in a blitzkrieg operation. LKP lawmakers even raised suspicions that the joint passing of the budget bill could be a prelude to a soon-to-come forced passage of the two controversial bills on revising the electoral law and establishing an investigative body to look into corruption among high-level officials as the ruling party wants.