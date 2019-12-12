Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:05 December 12, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 03/-4 Sunny 0
Incheon 03/-3 Sunny 0
Suwon 04/-5 Sunny 0
Cheongju 05/-2 Sunny 0
Daejeon 06/-3 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 03/-6 Sunny 0
Gangneung 08/-1 Sunny 0
Jeonju 06/00 Sunny 10
Gwangju 07/02 Sunny 20
Jeju 10/08 Sunny 20
Daegu 08/-1 Sunny 0
Busan 09/02 Sunny 0
