Thursday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:05 December 12, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 03/-4 Sunny 0

Incheon 03/-3 Sunny 0

Suwon 04/-5 Sunny 0

Cheongju 05/-2 Sunny 0

Daejeon 06/-3 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 03/-6 Sunny 0

Gangneung 08/-1 Sunny 0

Jeonju 06/00 Sunny 10

Gwangju 07/02 Sunny 20

Jeju 10/08 Sunny 20

Daegu 08/-1 Sunny 0

Busan 09/02 Sunny 0

