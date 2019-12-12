S. Korean shares open higher on U.S rate freeze
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened sharply higher Thursday as investors' sentiment was boosted after the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted at a rate freeze next year as expected.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 20.25 points, or 0.96 percent, to 2,125.87 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The U.S. stock market gathered ground overnight as the Fed suggested there will be no changes in the key rate in 2020.
In Seoul, top market cap Samsung Electronics shot up 2.12 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix soared 2.36 percent. LG Electronics also moved up 0.42 percent.
Steelmakers opened higher as well, with POSCO increasing 1.52 percent and Korea Zinc climbing 0.24 percent.
Carmakers were mixed, with No. 1 Hyundai Motor rising 0.84 percent, while its sister Kia Motors moved down 0.23 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,190.40 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.30 won from the previous session's close.
