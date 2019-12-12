S. Korean shares extend gains late Thursday morning
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Thursday morning helped by increased foreign buying as investor sentiment was boosted after the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted at a rate freeze next year.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 27.07 points, or 1.29 percent, to 2,132.69 as of 11:20 a.m.
The U.S. stock market gathered ground overnight as the Fed suggested there will be no changes in the key rate in 2020.
The Federal Reserve unanimously voted to keep its policy rate frozen at a range of 1.5 percent and 1.75 percent in its latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting.
Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co., a strong won led to foreign buying of South Korean stocks.
Foreigners bought a net 200 billion won (US$168.6 million) worth of stocks and institutions purchased local stocks worth 173.8 billion won, pushing up the main index.
"The Federal Reserve's decision gave a sense of relief to investors, which in turn had a positive impact on the local stock exchange," Huh Jae-hwan, a strategist at Eugene Investment Co., said.
Most large-cap stocks rose across the board.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics shot up 2.12 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix soared 2.98 percent. Top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. advanced 0.84 percent, and LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's leading chemical company, was up 0.33 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,190.65 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.05 won from the previous session's close.
