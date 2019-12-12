Pay TV subscribers in S. Korea hit 33 mln: data
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- The number of pay TV subscribers in South Korea reached 33 million in the first six months of the year, up 540,000 or 1.67 percent, from the second half of last year, data showed Thursday.
The figure includes pay subscribers to system operators (SO), satellite broadcasting services and Internet protocol television (IPTV) service providers, according to findings compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.
Fixed-line and telecom operator KT Corp. had a market share of over 21.4 percent or just under 7.1 million subscribers, followed by SK Broadband Co. with 14.7 percent and LG Uplus Corp. with 12.4 percent.
CJ Hello and KT Skylife Co. trailed the top three with market shares of around 12.3 percent and 9.9 percent, respectively.
The latest data showed the market share and subscriber numbers for the IPTV operators -- KT Corp., SK Broadband and LG Uplus Corp. -- have all been rising steadily, while SOs and satellite service providers have been losing ground.
By type, 47.6 percent, or 16 million people, subscribed to IPTV, with 41.5 percent being SO members and just under 9.9 percent being satellite TV watchers.
The ministry said IPTV is gaining traction here because it offers video on demand (VOD) and time-shifted viewing, which allows viewers to choose what they want to watch instead of watching what is being shown.
