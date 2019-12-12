N. Korea lauds self-reliance drive, emphasizes independent economy
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper lauded progress in its "self-reliance" efforts on Thursday, urging more such efforts in the face of hostile forces' scheme to isolate and oppress the communist state.
The North has emphasized the importance of self-reliance and building an economy independent of outside support in recent weeks as its denuclearization talks with the United States remain deadlocked, clouding the outlook for any immediate lifting of sanctions on its regime.
"We still have not a small number of difficulties and shortages, but we have staged a fight this year as well to expand and solidify the ground for an independent economy and prepare for its tradition toward a matured phase," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, said in an article.
"Our country is facing many obstacles and challenges due to tenacious schemes by hostile forces to squeeze us to death, but as such hardship accumulates, it is self-reliance that blows out," the paper added. "We have proved that our march toward self-reliance is the only way to an eternal victory."
The paper cited the construction of power plants, resort areas and a fertilizer factory as examples of the progress in its self-reliance efforts made throughout this year.
North Korea has sought to build a strong economy by securing major sanctions easing through successful denuclearization talks with Washington.
Talks, however, have stalled since the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump faltered in February as they failed to meet halfway over Pyongyang's demand for sanctions relief.
Pyongyang has set the end of this year as a deadline for Washington to come up with a new proposal, warning that it would otherwise take a "new way." Last week, the North said that it is entirely up to the U.S. what "Christmas gift" it wants to get.
