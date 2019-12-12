Top court upholds rulings against man for grabbing woman's buttocks

The 39-year-old man, whose name was undisclosed, was sentenced to six months in jail by a district court on Sept. 5, 2018, for groping the buttocks of the woman who passed by him for a brief moment inside the restaurant in Daejeon, 164 kilometers south of Seoul, in November 2017. He was also ordered to undergo 40 hours of treatment for sexual offenders and banned from working in organizations related to children and youths for three years.