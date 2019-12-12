Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
----------------
Talks under way to set up FM meeting between S. Korea, Japan: official
SEOUL -- South Korea is in talks with Japan to set up a one-on-one meeting between their top diplomats on the fringes of an upcoming multilateral gathering in Spain early next week, a foreign ministry official said Thursday.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha plans to attend the 14th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) foreign ministerial meeting in Madrid from Dec. 15-16, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
----------------
Seoul, Tokyo set to meet over trade row, but breakthrough unlikely
SEJONG -- South Korea and Japan are set to hold a meeting next week in the latest fence-mending effort to resolve their monthslong trade row, but the two Asian neighbors are not likely to reach a compromise this year.
South Korea and Japan plan to hold high-level talks centered on export control systems in Tokyo on Monday, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
----------------
(LEAD) New chiefs of three key gov't agencies appointed
SEOUL -- Cheong Wa Dae appointed new vice minister-level heads of three major government agencies Thursday in a routine shake-up.
Roh Suk-hwan, deputy commissioner of the Korea Customs Service, has been promoted to lead the organization. The office of President Moon Jae-in also named Mo Jong-hwa, a retired Army general who serves as vice chairman of the Korea Defense Industry Association, as chief of the Military Manpower Administration.
----------------
S. Korea to seek deeper economic ties with Turkey via FTA
SEOUL -- South Korea said Thursday it will seek deeper economic relations with Turkey on the back of the bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) that went into effect six years ago.
In line with the move, officials from the two countries plan to meet in Seoul on Friday to review the FTA that was implemented in 2013 and discuss ways to revamp trade and quarantine policies to lower barriers, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
----------------
Daewoo founder laid to rest after quiet funeral
SEOUL -- Kim Woo-choong, founder and former chairman of the now-defunct Daewoo Group who died early this week following a life of extreme ups and downs, was laid to rest after a solemn funeral at a hospital south of Seoul on Thursday.
Kim, once touted as one of South Korea's most successful businessmen by building Daewoo into the nation's No. 2 conglomerate, died of a chronic disease at age 82 at the Ajou University Hospital in Suwon, about 50 kilometers south of Seoul, on Monday.
----------------
Finance ministry to make preparations for early spending of 2020 budget
SEJONG -- The Ministry of Economy and Finance will make preparations to swiftly spend next year's budget to prop up a slowing economy and support the welfare sector, a senior official said Thursday.
Vice Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol told a meeting on fiscal spending that the government plans to begin implementing next year's budget from Jan. 1 next year, when the nation's fiscal year starts.
----------------
S. Korea to expand financial support for materials, parts, equipment sectors next year
SEOUL -- South Korea will expand its financial support programs for materials, parts and equipment sectors next year, as it seeks to boost competitiveness in the key industrial sectors, a senior official said Thursday.
Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom made the remarks at a meeting with relevant officials earlier in the day amid a trade spat over Japan's export restrictions against South Korea.
----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 5th day on Fed rate policy, Korean won sharply up
SEOUL -- South Korean shares spiked by 1.5 percent Thursday to extend their gains to a fifth session, helped by massive foreign buying sparked by eased uncertainties over the Fed's rate policy. The Korean won sharply rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 31.73 points, or 1.51 percent, to close at 2,137.35.
----------------
