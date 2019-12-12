New chiefs of three key gov't agencies appointed
All Headlines 14:19 December 12, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae appointed new vice minister-level heads of three major government agencies Thursday in a routine shake-up.
Roh Suk-hwan, deputy commissioner of the Korea Customs Service, has been promoted to lead the organization. The office of President Moon Jae-in also named Mo Jong-hwa, a retired Army general who serves as vice chairman of the Korea Defense Industry Association, as chief of the Military Manpower Administration.
It promoted Park Chong-ho, deputy head of the Korea Forest Service, to the post of its minister.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
