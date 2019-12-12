(LEAD) New chiefs of three key gov't agencies appointed
(ATTN: UPDATES with Cheong Wa Dae's briefing from 4th para; ADDS photos)
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae appointed new vice minister-level heads of three major government agencies Thursday in a routine shake-up.
Roh Suk-hwan, deputy commissioner of the Korea Customs Service, has been promoted to lead the organization. The office of President Moon Jae-in also named Mo Jong-hwa, a retired Army general who serves as vice chairman of the Korea Defense Industry Association, as chief of the Military Manpower Administration.
It promoted Park Chong-ho, deputy head of the Korea Forest Service, to the post of its minister.
Moon apparently considered the internal stability of the agencies.
Making public the appointments of the three figures, Cheong Wa Dae stressed their "expertise" on related fields.
Meanwhile, all of their outgoing predecessors have worked at the current posts for more than 2 1/2 years, as they were appointed shortly after the launch of the Moon administration in May 2017.
