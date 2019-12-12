N. Korean newspaper highlights development of area near Pyongyang airport
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper on Thursday highlighted the recent development of a district surrounding an international airport in Pyongyang, saying that construction is under way to meet the "demands of the new century."
According to the Rodong Sinmun, North Korea has completed the construction of 200 new houses and other public and agricultural facilities near Pyongyang International Airport, also known as Sunan International Airport.
"The area near the international airport is changing beyond recognition day by day," the newspaper said.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has stressed the importance of the airport and the nearby area as the "face of the country and the gateway to Pyongyang," ordering workers to "face-lift" the Sunan area during his field guidance there in November 2014.
Workers from Pyongyang and the central government have joined hands to finish the construction scheme as planned, the newspaper said.
During the 2014 visit, Kim "stressed the need to build the area of the airport in such a way as to make it look magnificent and fashionable" to demonstrate the country's "proud" socialist system and the "standard of a highly civilized nation," the Korean Central News Agency earlier reported. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
