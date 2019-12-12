KCC 218,000 UP 2,500

NEXENTIRE 8,950 UP 100

CHONGKUNDANG 92,000 UP 300

KISWire 19,750 UP 300

LotteFood 410,500 UP 4,500

Youngpoong 659,000 UP 21,000

HALLA HOLDINGS 47,050 DN 200

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,450 UP 450

S&T MOTIV 44,750 UP 600

SKTelecom 239,500 DN 1,500

LGELECTRONICS 71,700 UP 500

DAEWOONG PHARM 132,000 UP 1,000

LOTTE Himart 29,600 DN 50

KIH 70,100 UP 1,900

KUMHOTIRE 4,085 UP 25

SPC SAMLIP 84,900 UP 800

SAMSUNG SDS 196,500 UP 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 34,750 UP 50

HYUNDAIDEPTST 84,000 UP 1,400

GS 50,400 UP 1,050

Celltrion 171,000 UP 6,500

SK hynix 83,400 UP 2,800

Huchems 22,000 UP 350

Donga Socio Holdings 105,500 UP 3,500

CJ CGV 36,600 DN 400

Hyundai M&F INS 28,950 UP 1,450

TONGYANG 1,175 UP 5

DongkukStlMill 5,930 UP 130

SBC 15,950 UP 500

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,600 UP 500

ShinhanGroup 44,200 UP 550

Daesang 23,300 UP 200

SKNetworks 5,870 DN 20

BukwangPharm 14,300 UP 300

ILJIN MATERIALS 39,100 UP 300

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,350 DN 20

TaekwangInd 974,000 DN 14,000

SsangyongCement 5,430 DN 10

KAL 26,900 UP 250

AmoreG 78,800 UP 600

(MORE)