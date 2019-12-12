Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All Headlines 15:51 December 12, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

KCC 218,000 UP 2,500
NEXENTIRE 8,950 UP 100
CHONGKUNDANG 92,000 UP 300
KISWire 19,750 UP 300
LotteFood 410,500 UP 4,500
Youngpoong 659,000 UP 21,000
HALLA HOLDINGS 47,050 DN 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,450 UP 450
S&T MOTIV 44,750 UP 600
SKTelecom 239,500 DN 1,500
LGELECTRONICS 71,700 UP 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 132,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE Himart 29,600 DN 50
KIH 70,100 UP 1,900
KUMHOTIRE 4,085 UP 25
SPC SAMLIP 84,900 UP 800
SAMSUNG SDS 196,500 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,750 UP 50
HYUNDAIDEPTST 84,000 UP 1,400
GS 50,400 UP 1,050
Celltrion 171,000 UP 6,500
SK hynix 83,400 UP 2,800
Huchems 22,000 UP 350
Donga Socio Holdings 105,500 UP 3,500
CJ CGV 36,600 DN 400
Hyundai M&F INS 28,950 UP 1,450
TONGYANG 1,175 UP 5
DongkukStlMill 5,930 UP 130
SBC 15,950 UP 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,600 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 44,200 UP 550
Daesang 23,300 UP 200
SKNetworks 5,870 DN 20
BukwangPharm 14,300 UP 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 39,100 UP 300
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,350 DN 20
TaekwangInd 974,000 DN 14,000
SsangyongCement 5,430 DN 10
KAL 26,900 UP 250
AmoreG 78,800 UP 600
