HyundaiMtr 120,000 UP 1,000

HankookShellOil 334,500 UP 5,000

ORION Holdings 16,650 UP 150

HyundaiEng&Const 43,550 UP 1,300

POSCO 235,500 UP 4,500

DB INSURANCE 59,500 UP 4,900

SLCORP 17,750 UP 100

Yuhan 236,000 UP 9,500

SamsungElec 53,300 UP 1,400

NHIS 12,750 UP 250

SK Discovery 25,500 UP 150

LS 46,650 UP 850

GC Corp 125,000 UP 1,000

GS E&C 31,500 UP 400

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,150 UP 1,050

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 228,500 UP 1,000

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,460 UP 50

SKC 46,250 UP 550

AK Holdings 31,050 UP 1,050

LOTTE 35,350 UP 700

GS Retail 37,500 UP 250

Ottogi 544,000 UP 9,000

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,000 DN 200

LG Corp. 75,400 UP 600

SsangyongMtr 1,875 UP 50

BoryungPharm 15,600 DN 100

L&L 14,150 UP 200

NamyangDairy 422,000 DN 2,500

LOTTE Fine Chem 44,450 DN 100

HYUNDAI STEEL 31,600 UP 700

KEPCO E&C 19,500 UP 450

Hanwha 24,400 UP 300

DB HiTek 21,700 UP 350

CJ 96,000 0

JWPHARMA 29,000 UP 400

LGInt 15,000 UP 150

DAEKYO 5,940 DN 110

GKL 19,500 UP 100

SamsungF&MIns 249,500 UP 11,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,100 UP 50

(MORE)