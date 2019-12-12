KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HyundaiMtr 120,000 UP 1,000
HankookShellOil 334,500 UP 5,000
ORION Holdings 16,650 UP 150
HyundaiEng&Const 43,550 UP 1,300
POSCO 235,500 UP 4,500
DB INSURANCE 59,500 UP 4,900
SLCORP 17,750 UP 100
Yuhan 236,000 UP 9,500
SamsungElec 53,300 UP 1,400
NHIS 12,750 UP 250
SK Discovery 25,500 UP 150
LS 46,650 UP 850
GC Corp 125,000 UP 1,000
GS E&C 31,500 UP 400
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,150 UP 1,050
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 228,500 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,460 UP 50
SKC 46,250 UP 550
AK Holdings 31,050 UP 1,050
LOTTE 35,350 UP 700
GS Retail 37,500 UP 250
Ottogi 544,000 UP 9,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,000 DN 200
LG Corp. 75,400 UP 600
SsangyongMtr 1,875 UP 50
BoryungPharm 15,600 DN 100
L&L 14,150 UP 200
NamyangDairy 422,000 DN 2,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,450 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,600 UP 700
KEPCO E&C 19,500 UP 450
Hanwha 24,400 UP 300
DB HiTek 21,700 UP 350
CJ 96,000 0
JWPHARMA 29,000 UP 400
LGInt 15,000 UP 150
DAEKYO 5,940 DN 110
GKL 19,500 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 249,500 UP 11,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 35,100 UP 50
