KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:51 December 12, 2019

Kogas 37,750 DN 100
KPIC 120,000 UP 4,500
HITEJINRO 28,100 DN 350
CJ LOGISTICS 154,500 DN 500
DOOSAN 69,400 0
DaelimInd 90,500 UP 1,300
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14100 UP100
KiaMtr 45,000 UP 750
GCH Corp 22,000 UP 100
Hyosung 81,600 DN 100
Shinsegae 294,500 UP 7,500
Binggrae 54,300 UP 1,100
Nongshim 233,000 UP 1,000
LotteChilsung 137,500 UP 2,000
SGBC 36,400 DN 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,850 UP 100
IlyangPharm 21,700 DN 400
DaeduckElec 10,100 0
MERITZ SECU 3,735 UP 20
HtlShilla 83,900 UP 200
Hanmi Science 36,550 UP 100
SamsungElecMech 120,000 UP 1,500
Hanssem 60,700 UP 800
KSOE 123,000 0
Hanwha Chem 18,100 UP 450
OCI 61,900 UP 1,500
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 54,500 UP 1,200
KorZinc 423,500 UP 6,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,120 UP 30
SYC 51,900 UP 700
HyundaiMipoDock 46,100 UP 1,250
IS DONGSEO 32,400 UP 50
S-Oil 92,700 UP 2,700
LG Innotek 134,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 221,000 UP 6,000
HYUNDAI WIA 51,000 0
KumhoPetrochem 76,300 UP 2,200
Mobis 259,500 UP 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 37,150 UP 50
HDC HOLDINGS 10,400 UP 100
(MORE)

