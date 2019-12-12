KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
S-1 98,200 UP 700
Hanchem 99,100 UP 1,100
DWS 28,900 UP 450
UNID 44,850 UP 300
KEPCO 27,650 DN 850
SamsungSecu 37,400 UP 550
HyundaiElev 70,700 UP 2,300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,150 UP 250
Hanon Systems 11,100 UP 250
SK 259,500 UP 500
Handsome 31,950 UP 100
WJ COWAY 89,400 UP 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 130,000 UP 500
IBK 12,100 UP 250
KorElecTerm 43,750 UP 1,550
NamhaeChem 8,140 UP 230
DONGSUH 17,700 UP 200
BGF 5,270 DN 40
SamsungEng 19,500 UP 400
SAMSUNG C&T 102,500 UP 1,500
PanOcean 4,370 0
SAMSUNG CARD 39,550 UP 1,100
CheilWorldwide 24,750 DN 450
KT 26,900 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL221000 DN9500
LG Uplus 13,900 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 74,600 UP 400
KT&G 95,900 UP 600
DHICO 5,580 UP 240
LG Display 16,050 UP 250
Kangwonland 30,000 UP 450
NAVER 175,500 UP 1,500
Kakao 149,500 DN 500
NCsoft 536,000 DN 9,000
DSME 27,750 DN 200
DSINFRA 5,440 UP 150
DWEC 4,830 UP 215
Donga ST 112,500 UP 3,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,400 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 252,000 0
(MORE)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
Senior N.K. official says Trump's remarks, if not mistake, would be serious challenge
-
3
(LEAD) Senior N.K. official warns Pyongyang could resume war of words against U.S.
-
4
New deputy foreign minister appointed
-
5
S. Korea to provide US$100,000 in aid to Samoa to fight measles
-
1
(LEAD) Watchdog recommends highest level of compensation over derivative misselling fiasco
-
2
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. expert calls for 'tailored sanctions relief' on path to N.K. denuclearization
-
4
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
5
Cold weather to grip S. Korea this week
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. sends B-52 bomber, Global Hawk amid tensions with N. Korea: aviation tracker
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. returns 4 bases, Yongsan Garrison return process begins
-
3
N. Korea could lift freeze on ICBM, nuke tests later this month
-
4
(3rd LD) U.S. says it is ready to be flexible, urges N. Korea to avoid provocations
-
5
(LEAD) U.S. says it is ready to be flexible, urges N. Korea to avoid provocations