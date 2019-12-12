DongwonF&B 223,500 0

KEPCO KPS 38,700 UP 200

LGH&H 1,277,000 UP 22,000

LGCHEM 300,500 0

HYUNDAILIVART 13,050 UP 500

LIG Nex1 33,350 UP 250

FILA KOREA 52,700 UP 200

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 147,000 UP 2,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 37,600 UP 600

HANWHA LIFE 2,275 UP 30

AMOREPACIFIC 194,500 UP 1,500

LF 18,200 UP 300

FOOSUNG 7,940 UP 110

JW HOLDINGS 6,240 UP 50

SK Innovation 147,500 UP 1,500

POONGSAN 22,650 UP 300

KBFinancialGroup 48,350 UP 350

Hansae 17,050 UP 350

LG HAUSYS 54,500 UP 900

Youngone Corp 34,350 DN 150

KOLON IND 49,100 UP 1,300

HanmiPharm 294,500 UP 500

BNK Financial Group 7,600 UP 80

emart 130,500 DN 1,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY338 00 UP450

KOLMAR KOREA 46,250 UP 200

CUCKOO 101,000 0

COSMAX 79,400 DN 100

MANDO 37,150 UP 400

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 390,000 UP 1,000

INNOCEAN 67,400 UP 300

Doosan Bobcat 33,900 UP 1,000

Netmarble 89,200 UP 900

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S342000 UP1000

ORION 105,000 DN 1,000

BGF Retail 159,000 DN 500

SKCHEM 62,200 UP 600

HDC-OP 25,400 UP 200

HYOSUNG HEAVY 25,350 UP 750

WooriFinancialGroup 11,800 UP 450

(END)