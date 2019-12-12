KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DongwonF&B 223,500 0
KEPCO KPS 38,700 UP 200
LGH&H 1,277,000 UP 22,000
LGCHEM 300,500 0
HYUNDAILIVART 13,050 UP 500
LIG Nex1 33,350 UP 250
FILA KOREA 52,700 UP 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 147,000 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,600 UP 600
HANWHA LIFE 2,275 UP 30
AMOREPACIFIC 194,500 UP 1,500
LF 18,200 UP 300
FOOSUNG 7,940 UP 110
JW HOLDINGS 6,240 UP 50
SK Innovation 147,500 UP 1,500
POONGSAN 22,650 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 48,350 UP 350
Hansae 17,050 UP 350
LG HAUSYS 54,500 UP 900
Youngone Corp 34,350 DN 150
KOLON IND 49,100 UP 1,300
HanmiPharm 294,500 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 7,600 UP 80
emart 130,500 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY338 00 UP450
KOLMAR KOREA 46,250 UP 200
CUCKOO 101,000 0
COSMAX 79,400 DN 100
MANDO 37,150 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 390,000 UP 1,000
INNOCEAN 67,400 UP 300
Doosan Bobcat 33,900 UP 1,000
Netmarble 89,200 UP 900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S342000 UP1000
ORION 105,000 DN 1,000
BGF Retail 159,000 DN 500
SKCHEM 62,200 UP 600
HDC-OP 25,400 UP 200
HYOSUNG HEAVY 25,350 UP 750
WooriFinancialGroup 11,800 UP 450
