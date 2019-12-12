Daewoo founder laid to rest after quiet funeral

Kim founded Daewoo Corp. in March 1967 to export textiles to Southeast Asian markets, and the trading company rapidly grew into Daewoo Group, which became the country's second-biggest conglomerate after Hyundai Group in the early 1990s after taking over dozens of companies in the fields of automobiles, machinery, shipbuilding, construction and securities under the founder's motto, "The World Is Still Wide and There Are Many Things to Do." But Daewoo Group ran into serious financial problems during the 1997 Asian financial crisis and went bankrupt two years later.

