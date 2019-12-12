Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Rotem wins US$107 mln order from Ireland

SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Rotem Co., a South Korean railway system and plant equipment maker, said Thursday it has clinched an order worth 96.3 million euros (US$107 million) to supply railcars to Ireland.

Hyundai Rotem said it will provide 41 multiple unit diesel cars to Irish Rail but did not provide a specific time frame.

Hyundai Rotem has supplied a total of 234 multiple unit diesel cars to Irish Rail in recent years.

The latest contract raised Hyundai Rotem's deals in rail business this year to $926 million, according to the company.

Hyundai Rotem is an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, South Korea's biggest carmaker.

