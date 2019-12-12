Finance ministry to make preparations for early spending of 2020 budget
SEJONG, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- The Ministry of Economy and Finance will make preparations to swiftly spend next year's budget to prop up a slowing economy and support the welfare sector, a senior official said Thursday.
Vice Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol told a meeting on fiscal spending that the government plans to begin implementing next year's budget from Jan. 1 next year, when the nation's fiscal year starts.
Earlier this week, the National Assembly passed next year's state budget of 512.3 trillion won (US$431.5 billion), slightly down from the government's proposal of 513.5 trillion won.
The 2020 budget represents a 9.1 percent hike from this year's, as the government has vowed to boost the economy as it is beset by a deepening U.S.-China trade row and more recently by its own with Japan.
Koo also called for a full implementation of this year's budget.
The government will mobilize all resources to fully spend this year's budget of 469.6 trillion won as planned, Koo said.
South Korea's export-reliant economy is grappling with the lengthy trade war between the U.S. and China and a cyclical downturn in the global chip industry.
The nation's economy grew a less-than-expected 0.4 percent in the third quarter of this year.
The third-quarter estimate marked a slowdown from a revised 1 percent on-quarter expansion in the April-June period.
South Korea's exports sank 14.3 percent in November from a year earlier, extending their slump to a 12th consecutive month.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
Senior N.K. official says Trump's remarks, if not mistake, would be serious challenge
-
3
(LEAD) Senior N.K. official warns Pyongyang could resume war of words against U.S.
-
4
New deputy foreign minister appointed
-
5
S. Korea to provide US$100,000 in aid to Samoa to fight measles
-
1
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. expert calls for 'tailored sanctions relief' on path to N.K. denuclearization
-
3
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
4
Cold weather to grip S. Korea this week
-
5
(LEAD) Senior N.K. official warns Pyongyang could resume war of words against U.S.
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. sends B-52 bomber, Global Hawk amid tensions with N. Korea: aviation tracker
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. returns 4 bases, Yongsan Garrison return process begins
-
3
N. Korea could lift freeze on ICBM, nuke tests later this month
-
4
(3rd LD) U.S. says it is ready to be flexible, urges N. Korea to avoid provocations
-
5
(News Focus) Biegun expected to seek breakthrough in N.K. talks ahead of year-end deadline