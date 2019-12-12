FM asks Hungary for efforts to find last S. Korean missing in boat sinking
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha asked Hungary to continue search efforts for the last remaining South Korean tourist missing in a deadly boat sinking in Budapest, her ministry said Thursday.
Kang made the appeal during the bilateral talks with her Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, earlier in the day, as she expressed appreciation for the country's assistance in the search and rescue operations in the May 29 sinking of a sightseeing boat in the Danube River.
The accident claimed 25 lives, with one South Korean still unaccounted for.
Szijjarto, in response, expressed condolences again over the accident and pledged continued cooperation in follow-up measures, including the search for the missing person and legal proceedings for those being held accountable.
On bilateral ties, they assessed the deepening bilateral relations, particularly in economic fields, with Korean investment in the European nation growing at a steady pace to US$1 billion as of end-2018.
While expressing gratitude for the increased investment, Szijjarto held out hopes that South Korea will expand its agricultural imports from his country.
The two sides also hailed Thursday's opening of the Hungarian Cultural Institute in Seoul and agreed to work closely together to further enhance cooperation in culture and people-to-people exchanges.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations. Hungary was the first Eastern European country to forge formal ties with South Korea.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
