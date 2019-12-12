KT partners with emergency management agency, hospital for 5G-based medical services
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., South Korea's leading telecommunication company, said Thursday it has joined hands with the country's emergency management agency and a Seoul hospital to develop 5G-based emergency medical services.
As a first step, KT said a 5G-based 119 emergency video call service, which it developed with the National Fire Agency (NFA), has been commercialized to a nationwide scale after their pilot project in six cities turned out to be successful.
The 5G-based video call system will allow rescue officials to better help those in emergency situations, preparing appropriate measures and saving time for treatment, according to the company.
With Severance Hospital in Seoul, KT said it is working to develop 5G and artificial intelligence-based emergency medical treatment systems.
KT said it aims to set up the 5G telecommunication system inside ambulances and allow medical staff and on-field rescue teams to communicate in real time for treatment.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
Senior N.K. official says Trump's remarks, if not mistake, would be serious challenge
-
3
(LEAD) Senior N.K. official warns Pyongyang could resume war of words against U.S.
-
4
New deputy foreign minister appointed
-
5
S. Korea to provide US$100,000 in aid to Samoa to fight measles
-
1
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
2
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
3
Cold weather to grip S. Korea this week
-
4
(LEAD) Senior N.K. official warns Pyongyang could resume war of words against U.S.
-
5
U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander says no change in flights around Korean Peninsula
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. sends B-52 bomber, Global Hawk amid tensions with N. Korea: aviation tracker
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. returns 4 bases, Yongsan Garrison return process begins
-
3
N. Korea could lift freeze on ICBM, nuke tests later this month
-
4
(3rd LD) U.S. says it is ready to be flexible, urges N. Korea to avoid provocations
-
5
(News Focus) Biegun expected to seek breakthrough in N.K. talks ahead of year-end deadline