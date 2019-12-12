NSC reviews ways to create substantive progress in Korea peace process
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top security officials on Thursday assessed recent security conditions on the peninsula along with the year-end deadline set by Pyongyang for the resumption of nuclear talks.
In a weekly session of the National Security Council (NSC) standing committee, its members agreed to continue strengthening cooperation with "neighboring countries" for "substantive progress" in the Korea peace process through the early resumption of denuclearization negotiations, according to Cheong Wa Dae. The meeting was presided over by Chung Eui-yong, director of national security at the presidential office.
The NSC session came after the United Nations Security Council had a meeting on North Korea. There's speculation that the secretive North may be poised for a launch using long-range ballistic missile technology.
Pyongyang is apparently pressing Washington to make concessions, saying it would seek a "new way" unless the Trump administration changes tack by the end of this year.
The NSC members also talked about a strategy in tough bargaining with the U.S. on splitting the cost of American troops here, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
They reviewed how to contribute to the international community's efforts to protect South Korean people and ships "in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz" and secure maritime security there, it added. It provided no other details.
