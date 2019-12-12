(LEAD) N. Korea slams U.S. for convening UNSC meeting
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, throughout)
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea slammed the United States on Thursday for convening a U.N. Security Council meeting, saying the "provocative act" has helped it decide which path to take in the deadlocked nuclear talks.
A spokesperson of the North's foreign ministry made the remarks after the UNSC held a session on Wednesday at the request of the U.S. At the meeting, the U.S. envoy called on the council to "act accordingly" against Pyongyang's tension-heightening behavior.
"We will never tolerate the U.S. for fostering the mood of pressure against North Korea by spearheading the UNSC public meeting that discussed our problem at such a sensitive time as right now," the North Korean official said.
"The U.S. took a stupid act like hitting at its own foot with an ax by holding the meeting," the official added. "It has also given us decisive help in making up our mind clearly on which way we will take."
The council meeting was held amid speculation that the North might conduct a major provocation ahead of a year-end deadline set by the North for the U.S. to make concessions.
Denuclearization talks have stalled since the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump broke down in February after they failed to match Pyongyang's denuclearization steps with Washington's sanctions relief and other concessions.
North Korea has urged the U.S. to come up with a new proposal before the end of this year, warning that it could otherwise take a "new way."
On Saturday, North Korea conducted what it called an "very important test" at its west coast satellite launching site better known as the Dongchang-ri site, spawning speculation that it could be preparing to fire an intercontinental ballistic missile.
During Wednesday's session, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Kelly Craft said that Washington is ready to be flexible in talks but urged Pyongyang to refrain from further provocations.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
New deputy foreign minister appointed
-
3
S. Korea to provide US$100,000 in aid to Samoa to fight measles
-
4
Revision bill on banning Tada's taxi business passed at parliamentary committee
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's toned-down criticism signals willingness for talks: experts
-
1
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
2
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
3
U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander says no change in flights around Korean Peninsula
-
4
(URGENT) Moon, Trump hold phone talks on Korea peace process: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
President Moon to meet with Irish rock band U2's Bono in Seoul
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. sends B-52 bomber, Global Hawk amid tensions with N. Korea: aviation tracker
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. returns 4 bases, Yongsan Garrison return process begins
-
3
(3rd LD) U.S. says it is ready to be flexible, urges N. Korea to avoid provocations
-
4
(News Focus) Biegun expected to seek breakthrough in N.K. talks ahead of year-end deadline
-
5
N. Korea could lift freeze on ICBM, nuke tests later this month