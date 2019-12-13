U.S. hopes N. Korea refrains from nuclear, long-range missile tests: Pentagon
WASHINGTON, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- The United States hopes North Korea will abide by its commitments to dismantle its nuclear weapons program and refrain from nuclear and long-range missile tests, the Pentagon said Thursday.
Navy Rear Adm. William Byrne Jr., Joint Staff vice director, made the comment as North Korea has hinted at resuming provocations if the U.S. fails to offer concessions in their denuclearization negotiations before the end of the year.
"The North Koreans have made a commitment to denuclearize and to cease their long-range missile testing and their nuclear weapons testing, and we would we would hope that they would abide by those words," Byrne said during a press briefing when asked about any indications of a North Korea nuclear or missile test.
"We take that rhetoric seriously and with our ROK partners, we're putting the appropriate defenses in place to meet that threat," he added, referring to South Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.
