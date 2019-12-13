Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:10 December 13, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 13.

Korean-language dailies
-- Blue House reviews 'phased troop dispatch' to Hormuz (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 13 liquid nicotine products suspected of carrying poisonous substance (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. responds with 'ICBM card' against N. Korean ICBM threat (Donga llbo)
-- National Assembly turns blind eye to poisonous liquid nicotine (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korean foreign ministry says it 'has chosen path to follow' (Segye Times)
-- Ruling bloc implements Ulsan mayor's election manipulation scheme (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Plastic bottles eat into Geomundo Island (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Historical sinners celebrate 1979 military coup with luxury luncheon (Hankyoreh)
-- Average age of Korean politicians on the rise (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Business closures on steep growth (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Presidential advisers propose tax increase to expand welfare (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Parties ready to battle over fast-tracked bills (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 23,000 workers sent back to NK as UN deadline looms: reports (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul proposes purchasing $1 bln of US weapons (Korea Times)
