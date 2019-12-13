(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 13)

They aim to widen the cracks in the alliance, fuel anti-American sentiment, and strengthen voices calling for a withdrawal of U.S. Forces Korea through the rally. Such goals go against the decades-old alliance and benefit North Korea. The PSS has often cooperated with a progressive association of Korean university students to protest Washington's demand for more defense cost sharing in October. Four members of the leftist association were arrested by police for breaking into the U.S. ambassador's residence in downtown Seoul. At the time, the police were blamed for their negligence and lax security. If the government and police repeat such negligence this time, they must take responsibility. They must put the breaks on any irrational and radical actions. That's the job of the law enforcement agency.

