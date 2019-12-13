Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:11 December 13, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/-3 Sunny 70

Incheon 07/-1 Sunny 70

Suwon 06/-4 Sunny 70

Cheongju 07/-2 Sunny 20

Daejeon 08/-4 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 04/-6 Sunny 60

Gangneung 10/00 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 09/-3 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 10/-2 Cloudy 20

Jeju 14/06 Cloudy 30

Daegu 09/-3 Cloudy 20

Busan 12/02 Cloudy 20

