Seoul stocks open sharply higher, Korean won rallies on U.S.-China trade deal
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened sharply higher Friday and the Korean won surged as investor sentiment was buoyed by reports that U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a phase-one trade deal with China that will avert new tariffs on Chinese goods.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 27.42 points, or 1.28 percent, to 2,164.77 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
In the deal, the U.S. suspended new U.S. tariffs set to be imposed on US$160 billion worth of Chinese products and China will buy more U.S. farm products and allow American firms more access to the Chinese markets, according to the reports.
The development gave a boost to investor sentiment, removing a major uncertainty hanging over global equity markets, analysts said.
In Seoul, most large-cap stocks advanced across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 1.5 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 3.7 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor gained 1.3 percent, and leading steelmaker POSCO was up 2.6 percent.
Among decliners, Hanjin KAL, the parent of Korean Air Lines, fell 0.4 percent and defense industry firm Hanwha Systems declined 0.5 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,174.50 won against the U.S. dollar, up 12.30 won from the previous session's close.
