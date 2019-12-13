2019 Tchaikovsky Competition winner Fung loves 'being in contact with sounds'
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- Zlatomir Fung, the 2019 winner of the Tchaikovsky International Competition in the cello category, said he is in love with the sensation of being in contact with sounds from the "perfect" instrument.
Fung arrived in Seoul on Thursday to throw a concert here, six months after he won the first prize of the quadrennial Tchaikovsky competition held in Moscow and Saint Petersburg.
Alexei Melnikov, the 2019 competition's third prize winner in piano, will join the performance, "Best of Best Concert," slated for Sunday at Seoul Arts Center.
Melnikov will present Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 in c minor and two other piano pieces, while Fung will perform two cello works including Dvorsak's Cello Concerto in b minor.
In a press conference held Thursday ahead of the concert, Fung and Melnikov confessed their love of the musical instruments of their choice and talked about their budding concert careers.
"I love the cello because I love the sensation of drawing sounds from string. I like being in contact with the sounds that I am making in such a direct way," Fung said.
"Of course, there's also the sweet quality of the tone and the register, which is so much like the range of human voice. It's a perfect instrument," the American cellist said.
In the months following the competition victory in June, he did a concert tour of China, Russia, France and other countries with a "busy and interesting" itinerary.
"I am very lucky that the competition has opened a lot of doors and provided a lot of exposures, which can hopefully lead to exciting things in the future," he also noted.
The 20-year-old musician also said every performance he gives is his turning point.
"The challenges to push yourself to always to do something better than the last time you did it. There's a lot at stake, but it's exciting," according to Fung.
For Melnikov, the piano is an instrument that has more potential than others.
Citing a wide range of pitch and a vast pool of repertoire as piano's advantage, he said: "It's also an independent instrument. You can play by yourself.
"I like this great feeling of the beautiful sounds of piano (as well)," he noted.
Describing the Rachmaninoff concerto he will be presenting in the upcoming concert, he highlighted that the work was a breakthrough in the iconic Russian composer's creative power, having been written after a long depression.
"It's a very personal work also for me," he said.
