N.K. propaganda outlet slams Amb. Harris for treating S. Korea like U.S. colony
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Friday slammed U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris for treating South Korea like a U.S. colony, bristling at a series of what it called "overbearing" remarks the envoy has reportedly made.
Uriminzokkiri, one of the North's propaganda websites, made the accusation after recent media reports that Harris asked South Korean lawmakers whether President Moon Jae-in is surrounded by "pro-North Korea leftists" and demanded a sharp rise in Seoul's share of the cost of the upkeep of 28,500 U.S. troops here.
"These remarks by Harris exposed the overbearing attitude of the U.S. that sees South Korea as nothing more than a colony and South Korean authorities as their puppets," Uriminzokkiri said in a commentary.
"The U.S. ambassador to South Korea effectively serves the role of the governor-general to surveil and control South Korea to make it completely obey for the benefit of the U.S. interest in all aspects of the society," it said.
Last month, Rep. Lee Hye-hoon of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party said in a radio interview that the U.S. envoy invited lawmakers to his residence and demanded a rise in Seoul's contributions in their defense cost-sharing negotiations.
The commentary also criticized the South Korean authorities' "servile" attitude for "not saying a word of protest" against such remarks.
"That's why South Korea, scared of the U.S., failed to take a single step to implement the inter-Korean agreements and couldn't help but suspend its decision to terminate the intel-sharing deal with Japan," it said.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
New deputy foreign minister appointed
-
3
S. Korea to provide US$100,000 in aid to Samoa to fight measles
-
4
Revision bill on banning Tada's taxi business passed at parliamentary committee
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea's toned-down criticism signals willingness for talks: experts
-
1
U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander says no change in flights around Korean Peninsula
-
2
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
3
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
4
(URGENT) Moon, Trump hold phone talks on Korea peace process: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
President Moon to meet with Irish rock band U2's Bono in Seoul
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. sends B-52 bomber, Global Hawk amid tensions with N. Korea: aviation tracker
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea slams U.S. for convening UNSC meeting
-
3
(3rd LD) U.S. says it is ready to be flexible, urges N. Korea to avoid provocations
-
4
(News Focus) Biegun expected to seek breakthrough in N.K. talks ahead of year-end deadline
-
5
(LEAD) NSC reviews ways to create substantive progress in Korea peace process