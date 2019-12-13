S. Korea's risk premium hits record low on U.S.-China trade deal
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's credit default risk has plunged to a record low on reports that U.S. President Donald Trump signed off on a much-awaited trade deal with China, according to Seoul's finance ministry Friday.
The credit default swap (CDS) premium for South Korean foreign exchange stabilization bonds with a five-year maturity came to 25 basis points, marking the lowest on par with the 25-basis points recorded Oct. 29, 2007.
The spread reflects the cost of hedging credit risks on corporate or sovereign debt. A fall implies an improvement in the credit of government bonds and lower costs for issuance. A basis point is 0.01 percentage point.
Bloomberg News reported that Trump signed a phase-one trade deal with China that averted steep tariffs planned by the U.S. against China for Sunday.
"Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we!" Trump said in a Twitter post earlier in the day.
The protracted trade row between the U.S. and China, the two largest trading partners of South Korea, has weighed on Korean exports.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Trump warns N. Korea not to interfere with his reelection bid
-
2
New deputy foreign minister appointed
-
3
(News Focus) N. Korea's toned-down criticism signals willingness for talks: experts
-
4
Wartime documents show Japan's role in recruiting comfort women: Kyodo
-
5
(LEAD) Court gives jail terms to Samsung execs in accounting fraud case
-
1
U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander says no change in flights around Korean Peninsula
-
2
(LEAD) Moon, Trump agree on need to maintain dialogue momentum over N. Korea
-
3
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
4
(URGENT) Moon, Trump hold phone talks on Korea peace process: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
President Moon to meet with Irish rock band U2's Bono in Seoul
-
1
(LEAD) U.S. sends B-52 bomber, Global Hawk amid tensions with N. Korea: aviation tracker
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea slams U.S. for convening UNSC meeting
-
3
(3rd LD) U.S. says it is ready to be flexible, urges N. Korea to avoid provocations
-
4
(News Focus) Biegun expected to seek breakthrough in N.K. talks ahead of year-end deadline
-
5
(LEAD) NSC reviews ways to create substantive progress in Korea peace process